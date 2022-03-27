Capital One and City offer training sessions for Richmond restaurant owners
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Capital One and the Office of Minority Business are offering a one-day virtual training session for all Richmond restaurant owners and up-and-coming owners.
The Capital One Diverse Supplier Mentoring Program’s “Special Restaurant Training Session” will be on Monday, April 6 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. facilitated Richmond Restaurant and Small Business Policy Advisor Jason Alley.
The session will cover:
- General business requirements
- Ongoing/continuous improvement plans
- Opening a food service business in Richmond
- Determining the appropriate business venture
- Business 101 for restaurants
- An overview of general trends in the industry
Anyone who would like to participate must register before Wednesday, April 6.
A registration link can be found here.
