Capital One and City offer training sessions for Richmond restaurant owners

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Capital One and the Office of Minority Business are offering a one-day virtual training session for all Richmond restaurant owners and up-and-coming owners.

The Capital One Diverse Supplier Mentoring Program’s “Special Restaurant Training Session” will be on Monday, April 6 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. facilitated Richmond Restaurant and Small Business Policy Advisor Jason Alley.

The session will cover:

General business requirements

Ongoing/continuous improvement plans

Opening a food service business in Richmond

Determining the appropriate business venture

Business 101 for restaurants

An overview of general trends in the industry

Anyone who would like to participate must register before Wednesday, April 6.

A registration link can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.