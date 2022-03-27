Healthcare Pros
Capital One and City offer training sessions for Richmond restaurant owners

File. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Capital One and the Office of Minority Business are offering a one-day virtual training session for all Richmond restaurant owners and up-and-coming owners.

The Capital One Diverse Supplier Mentoring Program’s “Special Restaurant Training Session” will be on Monday, April 6 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. facilitated Richmond Restaurant and Small Business Policy Advisor Jason Alley.

The session will cover:

  • General business requirements
  • Ongoing/continuous improvement plans
  • Opening a food service business in Richmond
  • Determining the appropriate business venture
  • Business 101 for restaurants
  • An overview of general trends in the industry

Anyone who would like to participate must register before Wednesday, April 6.

A registration link can be found here.

