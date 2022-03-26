VCU proposes 3% to 6% tuition increase for next school year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Administration at Virginia Commonwealth University presented a tuition increase range by 3-6% for undergraduate and graduate students for the 2022-23 fiscal year on Tuesday.

VCU senior leaders presented this need of an increase to the Board of Visitors citing inflation, state-mandated salary increases and a need for more student financial aid.

More recommendations include a $145 or 4.8% increase in mandatory fees, as well as a $112 increase in the university fee, a $5 increase in the health service fee, a $10 increase in academic support services fees and a $4 increase in the library fee citing the same reasons as the tuition increase.

Despite the recommendations, VCU’s mandatory fees will stay among the lowest for Virginia colleges and universities.

With this recommended range, typical in-state undergraduate students enrolled in 15 credits per semester would pay $15,641 at 3% to $16,017 at a 6% increase in tuition and mandatory fees, an increase of $523 to $899. Out-of-state undergraduate students’ tuition and mandatory fees would be set at $37,587 to $38,573, an increase of $1,131 to $2,117.

The proposed budget also anticipates a 5% average merit pool increase for faculty and staff. Adjunct faculty would also receive a 5% salary increase.

“The recommended increase allows VCU to pay its share of state-mandated salary increases for employees, increase student financial aid and address faculty promotion, salaries and tenure,” said Karol Kain Gray, senior vice president and chief financial officer for VCU. “VCU froze tuition for the last three years but that is not sustainable as salaries, financial aid/waivers, and the cost of maintenance, technology and utilities have increased.”

The board will allow the public comment at their May 13 meeting before taking action on the proposed tuition increase and the university’s budget.

The rest of the proposed budget and the feedback form can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.