Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

VCU proposes 3% to 6% tuition increase for next school year

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Administration at Virginia Commonwealth University presented a tuition increase range by 3-6% for undergraduate and graduate students for the 2022-23 fiscal year on Tuesday.

VCU senior leaders presented this need of an increase to the Board of Visitors citing inflation, state-mandated salary increases and a need for more student financial aid.

More recommendations include a $145 or 4.8% increase in mandatory fees, as well as a $112 increase in the university fee, a $5 increase in the health service fee, a $10 increase in academic support services fees and a $4 increase in the library fee citing the same reasons as the tuition increase.

Despite the recommendations, VCU’s mandatory fees will stay among the lowest for Virginia colleges and universities.

With this recommended range, typical in-state undergraduate students enrolled in 15 credits per semester would pay $15,641 at 3% to $16,017 at a 6% increase in tuition and mandatory fees, an increase of $523 to $899. Out-of-state undergraduate students’ tuition and mandatory fees would be set at $37,587 to $38,573, an increase of $1,131 to $2,117.

The proposed budget also anticipates a 5% average merit pool increase for faculty and staff. Adjunct faculty would also receive a 5% salary increase.

“The recommended increase allows VCU to pay its share of state-mandated salary increases for employees, increase student financial aid and address faculty promotion, salaries and tenure,” said Karol Kain Gray, senior vice president and chief financial officer for VCU. “VCU froze tuition for the last three years but that is not sustainable as salaries, financial aid/waivers, and the cost of maintenance, technology and utilities have increased.”

The board will allow the public comment at their May 13 meeting before taking action on the proposed tuition increase and the university’s budget.

The rest of the proposed budget and the feedback form can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police are investigating.
Police identify 18-year-old found shot in woods
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police identify man shot in parking lot of Henrico apartment complex
A Richmond man calls 12 On Your Side after $7,400 was stolen from his bank account. Steve...
‘What if I needed that to pay rent?’: After fraudulent check & two-month wait, man gets $7,400 back from Truist Bank
Megan Baker holds her 24 week old daughter, Grace, who is currently in the NICU.
‘Grace is a little champ’: Va. woman born prematurely gives birth to micro-preemie
Friday, U.S. Senator Mark Warner announced an additional $5 million in federal money now...
From rehab to replace: Richmond’s Mayo Bridge could close for two years

Latest News

Termites invade properties by foraging from their colonies in search of food resources and...
Richmond ranks 14 on Orkin’s top termite cities list
A police car in Richmond, Va.
Man dies after hit by two vehicles on Hull Street
File
Sheriff’s office: 3-year-old boy shot, father faces charges
Senator Tim Kaine joined Roanoke Valley leaders to discuss gun violence and community safe...
Sen. Tim Kaine meets with Roanoke Valley leaders to discuss gun violence and community safety