St. Patrick’s Day celebrations return to Richmond after two year hiatus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - While it’s not quite summer just yet two large outdoor gatherings have made their return to Richmond after being canceled that last two years due to the pandemic.

Crowds were dancing on Arthur Ashe Blvd. on Saturday celebrating St. Patrick’s Day and the return of Shamrock the Block.

With no masks in place and no limits on how close you could gather and socialize, those in attendance like Tom Grimes, said it felt like a return to normalcy.

“St. Patrick’s Day is such a fun party weekend and we didn’t get to have it for the last two years,” Grimes said. “But now it’s back and we’re ready to party and we got a new friend with us this time.”

Over in Church Hill on Saturday thousands packed into North 25th St. for the return of the 35th annual Church Hill Irish Festival.

It’s a community tradition that festival volunteers like Kevin McGranahan say are a great way to learn about Irish heritage.

“Well if you ever met an Irish clan you know that everyone is welcomed, you always have shelter, you always have something to eat and something to drink,” McGranahan said. “This is our way of sharing our heritage and what it is to be Irish to every other American who is willing to come.”

It’s an event that some people have only ever heard of like Ricky Loy, who moved to Church Hill just two years ago right when the festival was canceled.

“It definitely lives up to the hype, a lot more people than we expected which makes it even better,” Loy said.

With a list of bands and entertainers set for Saturday and Sunday, Stokes McCune, the festival organizer, says this weekend is not just about having fun but also helping community organizations raise money.

“It also helps out so many different causes,” Stokes McCune said. “Like Fulton Hill Neighborhood Resource Center, ChildSavers, Richmond Hill, Robinson Theatre, Bellview School, Chimborazo School, It’s all designed to help this neighborhood.”

If you missed the Church Hill Irish Festival on Saturday, day two of the festival begins Sunday at 10 a.m. and parties on until 6 p.m.

