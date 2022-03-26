Healthcare Pros
Sheriff’s office: 3-year-old boy shot, father faces charges

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
YORKTOWN, Va. (AP) -Authorities say a 22-year-old Virginia man has been charged after a shooting that injured his 3-year-old son.

News outlets report that the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says Canaan Fleming surrendered Thursday and was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, maiming, child abuse and reckless handling of a firearm.

The sheriff’s office says a hospital called police Wednesday to report the shooting victim. The boy was released later that day.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Shelley Ward says the child didn’t shoot himself.

Officials say the shooting happened at a Yorktown apartment, where investigators found 35 pounds of marijuana, $15,000 in cash and firearms.

The boy’s mother, Ayannah Chapman, is charged with child abuse and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

