Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Richmond SPCA 20th Annual Dog Jog and 5K run raises $182,000

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond SPCA hosted their first fully in-person annual Dog Jog since 2019 Saturday morning.

975 participants, including 441 dogs came to the SPCA on Hermitage avenue to participate in a “dog-friendly” jog to help raise funds for the nonprofit.

“The dog jog and 5K run is the second biggest fundraiser of the year for the Richmond SPCA,” said Tamsen Kingry with the SPCA. “In total, we will raise about $200,000 in life-saving support for dogs and cats who are homeless in and around our community. We’ll also raise wonderful support for the life-saving programs we deliver to pets and the people who love them.”

Today, the event resulted in $182,000 in funds going towards running the SPCA.

The top individual earner was Stephen Carter raising $6,231 and the top Team earner was Team Running Buddies, raising $18,333.

The SPCA is still accepting donations to help reach their goal of $200,000, anyone interested can donate here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police identify man shot in parking lot of Henrico apartment complex
Police are investigating.
Police identify 18-year-old found shot in woods
A Richmond man calls 12 On Your Side after $7,400 was stolen from his bank account. Steve...
‘What if I needed that to pay rent?’: After fraudulent check & two-month wait, man gets $7,400 back from Truist Bank
Megan Baker holds her 24 week old daughter, Grace, who is currently in the NICU.
‘Grace is a little champ’: Va. woman born prematurely gives birth to micro-preemie
Friday, U.S. Senator Mark Warner announced an additional $5 million in federal money now...
From rehab to replace: Richmond’s Mayo Bridge could close for two years

Latest News

Temperatures will likely drop into the mid 20s Monday morning and potentially again Tuesday...
First Alert: Hard freeze likely Monday and Tuesday morning across central Virginia
Crowds were dancing to celebrate St. Patrick's Day and return to somewhat normalcy
Large spring festival in Richmond make a comback after two year hiatus
The event raised a total of $182,000 of their $200,000 goal.
Richmond SPCA 20th Annual Dog Jog and 5K run raises $182,000
VCU proposes 3% to 6% tuition increase for next school year