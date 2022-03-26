Richmond SPCA 20th Annual Dog Jog and 5K run raises $182,000

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond SPCA hosted their first fully in-person annual Dog Jog since 2019 Saturday morning.

975 participants, including 441 dogs came to the SPCA on Hermitage avenue to participate in a “dog-friendly” jog to help raise funds for the nonprofit.

“The dog jog and 5K run is the second biggest fundraiser of the year for the Richmond SPCA,” said Tamsen Kingry with the SPCA. “In total, we will raise about $200,000 in life-saving support for dogs and cats who are homeless in and around our community. We’ll also raise wonderful support for the life-saving programs we deliver to pets and the people who love them.”

Today, the event resulted in $182,000 in funds going towards running the SPCA.

The top individual earner was Stephen Carter raising $6,231 and the top Team earner was Team Running Buddies, raising $18,333.

The SPCA is still accepting donations to help reach their goal of $200,000, anyone interested can donate here.

