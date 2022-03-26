Richmond ranks 14 on Orkin’s top termite cities list

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the beginning of home-buying season begins, pest control company Orkin releases this year’s Top 50 Termite Cities list, Richmond has ranked 14 on Orkin’s list moving up 17 spots from last year.

Orkin determines this ranking based on the amount of first-time customer termite treatments in one metro area.

Richmond ranks just above large cities like San Francisco (#15) and Philadelphia (#17).

“Termites are able to hide in your home for years, secretly damaging your home without ever being acknowledged,” said Glen Ramsey, Orkin entomologist. “Some species of termite queens lay millions of eggs each year that hatch and grow into wood-eating machines, wreaking havoc within the foundation of your home and causing extensive damage. Therefore, it’s important to take action on preventative measures that will protect your home.”

The ideal environment for these “silent destroyers” is a warm, damp, wooden area. They are constantly on the hunt for any source of wood including residential properties.

Homeowners can get termites from structures made of wood like porches and decks directly touching the ground, firewood leaning against the house, soil that stays damp long-term from leaking outdoor faucets; or areas with high water retention near the house’s foundation and dead trees or other landscaping near the house.

Termite infestation signs include:

A temporary swarm of termites in your home, in the soil or around the exterior of the house

Cracked or bubbling paint

Wood that sounds hollow when tapped

Mud tubes on the interior or exterior of walls or wooden beams

Dry wood frass, also known as, termite droppings in or near the house

Orkin recommends the following tips to prevent termite infestations:

Regularly check and monitor water drainage areas to ensure they are clear of debris and draining properly.

Monitor any possible areas where moisture could collect like leaky pipes, gutters, downspouts and air conditioning units.

Seal gaps around utility lines, gas lines and pipes and cover exterior vents with screens.

Reduce termite food sources by removing any rotting wood or debris, removing excess landscaping mulch and keep wooden siding is at least six inches above the ground.

Check wooden structures regularly for any signs of damage.

A pest management professional should be contacted immediately if a termite infestation is suspected.

