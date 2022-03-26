Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Man dies after hit by two vehicles on Hull Street

A police car in Richmond, Va.
A police car in Richmond, Va.(Ned Oliver, Virginia Mercury)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Crash Team is looking into a fatal crash in which a vehicle hit a pedestrian on Friday night.

Officers were called to the 2600 block of Hull Street on March 25 around 9:12 p.m for the report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian.

When they arrived, a man was found unresponsive in the middle of the street.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined the man was walking on the double yellow lines before going onto the westbound lane when a car driving in the same lane ultimately hit the man.

Another car traveling eastbound also hit the man while he was down.

The first car’s driver stayed on the scene while the second car’s driver left.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with any information should contact RPD Crash Team investigator Drago at 804-646-1369 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police are investigating.
Police identify 18-year-old found shot in woods
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police identify man shot in parking lot of Henrico apartment complex
A Richmond man calls 12 On Your Side after $7,400 was stolen from his bank account. Steve...
‘What if I needed that to pay rent?’: After fraudulent check & two-month wait, man gets $7,400 back from Truist Bank
Megan Baker holds her 24 week old daughter, Grace, who is currently in the NICU.
‘Grace is a little champ’: Va. woman born prematurely gives birth to micro-preemie
Friday, U.S. Senator Mark Warner announced an additional $5 million in federal money now...
From rehab to replace: Richmond’s Mayo Bridge could close for two years

Latest News

VCU proposes 3% to 6% tuition increase for next school year
Termites invade properties by foraging from their colonies in search of food resources and...
Richmond ranks 14 on Orkin’s top termite cities list
File
Sheriff’s office: 3-year-old boy shot, father faces charges
Senator Tim Kaine joined Roanoke Valley leaders to discuss gun violence and community safe...
Sen. Tim Kaine meets with Roanoke Valley leaders to discuss gun violence and community safety