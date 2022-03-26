Man dies after hit by two vehicles on Hull Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Crash Team is looking into a fatal crash in which a vehicle hit a pedestrian on Friday night.

Officers were called to the 2600 block of Hull Street on March 25 around 9:12 p.m for the report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian.

When they arrived, a man was found unresponsive in the middle of the street.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined the man was walking on the double yellow lines before going onto the westbound lane when a car driving in the same lane ultimately hit the man.

Another car traveling eastbound also hit the man while he was down.

The first car’s driver stayed on the scene while the second car’s driver left.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with any information should contact RPD Crash Team investigator Drago at 804-646-1369 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

