Forecast: Cooling down for the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures turn below average into the weekend and the start of next week.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with a few light showers in the afternoon and evening. West wind 10-20mph with gusts up to 30mph. Highs in the mid 50s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly for late March. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.

FIRST ALERT: Hard freeze likely Sunday night and Monday night, with lows in the upper 20s to near 30, especially in rural spots. Could damage fruit trees that blossomed early.

Monday: Mostly sunny after a cold start. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower in the evening. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low to mid 50s. (PM Rain Chance: 10%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and warmer with scattered showers possible. Lows around 50, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Friday: Lingering showers possible in the morning then turning mostly sunny and warm. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)

