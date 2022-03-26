Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Forecast: Cooling down for the weekend

Temperatures below average the next several days with sub-freezing nights on the way
By Sophia Armata
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures turn below average into the weekend and the start of next week.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with a few light showers in the afternoon and evening. West wind 10-20mph with gusts up to 30mph. Highs in the mid 50s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly for late March. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.

FIRST ALERT: Hard freeze likely Sunday night and Monday night, with lows in the upper 20s to near 30, especially in rural spots. Could damage fruit trees that blossomed early.

Monday: Mostly sunny after a cold start. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower in the evening. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low to mid 50s. (PM Rain Chance: 10%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and warmer with scattered showers possible. Lows around 50, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Friday: Lingering showers possible in the morning then turning mostly sunny and warm. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police are investigating.
Police identify 18-year-old found shot in woods
A Richmond man calls 12 On Your Side after $7,400 was stolen from his bank account. Steve...
‘What if I needed that to pay rent?’: After fraudulent check & two-month wait, man gets $7,400 back from Truist Bank
Megan Baker holds her 24 week old daughter, Grace, who is currently in the NICU.
‘Grace is a little champ’: Va. woman born prematurely gives birth to micro-preemie
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man in critical condition following shooting at Henrico apartment complex
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
The three reasons you should chop down your Bradford Pear trees

Latest News

7-day forecast
Forecast: Much cooler weekend ahead
Forecast: Much cooler weekend ahead
Forecast: Much cooler weekend ahead
There is frost and freeze potential early Monday morning as lows drop near 30 and temperatures...
First Alert: Freeze likely early next week across central Virginia
7-day forecast
Partly sunny and back to normal for March