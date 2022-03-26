Family of 14 displaced from house fire gifted with temporary housing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For the past week, Pastor Robert Winfree says his congregation at New life Deliverance Tabernacle in Richmond has been dealing with an emergency. A family of 14 - six adults and eight children - known to the church was displaced from a house fire in the Lakeside area of Henrico last Wednesday.

Winfree says no one in the family was injured in the fire, but virtually, all of their belongings were lost.

“It’s bigger than not just having a place to stay; it’s the epitome of emergency,” said Winfree. “It’s hard to imagine how traumatic that really is for a young person to be uprooted from one particular place and then shoveled over to another place.”

“The apartment was burned out. They don’t have anywhere else to go, and they can’t go back even after it’s renovated because of various technicalities,” Winfree said.

Winfree says the family has received assistance from the Red Cross, but that aid is tunning thin. In response, Winfree and a collective of other churches and organizations decided to step in.

The Humanitarian Ambassadors of America, Faith, and Family and Mount Gilead and New Life Deliverance Tabernacle have all agreed to help this family.

Monday, Winfree presented Nicole Allen and her sister, Deon Webster, who were both displaced from the fire, with a $5,000 check.

“This is just to assist you, to help you in finding a new location and a new home temporarily until we can find a more permanent home,” Winfree told the sisters.

But the compassion didn’t stop there. Winfree says his church is also giving them a safe place to lay their head.

“We have a piece of property located in southside where we used to rent out,” Winfree said. “It just happened to be vacant at this particular time, so what we’re going to do is to allow them to reside in that particular dwelling for at least 90 days.”

It’s compassion, Allen says, will help get her and her kids back on their feet.

“What the community did for me and my family was awesome,” Allen said. “I can cook again, play games with the kids, and do family stuff like we used to.”

Now, as Allen and her family attempt to rebuild their life, Winfree is calling on the local government to help other families in extreme circumstances.

“There ought to be a place in the city that we can go to,” Winfree said. “Here we are as a community saying, ‘we can do it better together.’”

Allen’s family will be moving into that home next week, but in the meantime, all six adults and eight children are still in need of crucial items for living like clothes, shoes, bedsheets, and school supplies.

The family has provided a list of their needs, and Winfree asks anyone who can help donate the supplies at the New Life Deliverance Tabernacle.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.