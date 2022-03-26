Commission issues final report on University of Richmond building names

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A couple of building names at the University of Richmond may soon be back on the chopping block.

On Friday, the school’s building naming commission released its final report.

It recommends that no building be named after someone who was engaged in or promoted slavery or segregation.

That opens the door for renaming two buildings currently named after former rector Douglas Southall Freeman and former university president Robert Ryland.

Still, no final decision has been made.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.