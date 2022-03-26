Healthcare Pros
Commission issues final report on University of Richmond building names

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A couple of building names at the University of Richmond may soon be back on the chopping block.

On Friday, the school’s building naming commission released its final report.

It recommends that no building be named after someone who was engaged in or promoted slavery or segregation.

That opens the door for renaming two buildings currently named after former rector Douglas Southall Freeman and former university president Robert Ryland.

Still, no final decision has been made.

