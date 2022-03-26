Chesterfield teen secures Golden Ticket on American Idol

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield is going to Hollywood after securing a Golden Ticket on American Idol.

Fifteen-year-old Carrie Brockwell has some pretty big dreams.

“My big umbrella term goals are to sell out venues, kind of be a big music person, and to have people singing my lyrics back to me would be insane,” Carrie said.

And the Appomattox Regional Governor’s student is well on her way.

A Chesterfield is going to Hollywood after securing a Golden Ticket on American Idol. (Barry Brockwell)

“I got three yesses, and they did the whole thing ‘you’re going to Hollywood,’ and that was definitely a surreal moment for me. And it was like this is it, this is what I wanna do, and maybe I can pursue music in the future,” she said.

Carrie auditioned for the hit show “American Idol” in Austin, Texas, wowing the judges and earning her a trip to Hollywood.

“Getting the golden ticket was a huge validation point for me,” she said.

Re-affirming that she’s on the right track and gaining the approval of some pretty big stars.

“Obviously, being 15 and going in front of these celebrity judges is a big deal. You have to leave all the worries behind and just do it,” Carrie said.

But when it comes to belting it out in front of Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, Carrie felt right at home.

Being in front of the judges, I wasn’t really nervous. I guess because being in the audition room, it was intimate instead of being on stage in front of a bunch of people; I kind of got out all of my nerves before the audition,” Carrie said.

American Idol airs on Mondays.

