Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Chesterfield teen secures Golden Ticket on American Idol

A Chesterfield is going to Hollywood after securing a Golden Ticket on American Idol.
A Chesterfield is going to Hollywood after securing a Golden Ticket on American Idol.(Barry Brockwell)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield is going to Hollywood after securing a Golden Ticket on American Idol.

Fifteen-year-old Carrie Brockwell has some pretty big dreams.

“My big umbrella term goals are to sell out venues, kind of be a big music person, and to have people singing my lyrics back to me would be insane,” Carrie said.

And the Appomattox Regional Governor’s student is well on her way.

A Chesterfield is going to Hollywood after securing a Golden Ticket on American Idol.
A Chesterfield is going to Hollywood after securing a Golden Ticket on American Idol.(Barry Brockwell)

“I got three yesses, and they did the whole thing ‘you’re going to Hollywood,’ and that was definitely a surreal moment for me. And it was like this is it, this is what I wanna do, and maybe I can pursue music in the future,” she said.

Carrie auditioned for the hit show “American Idol” in Austin, Texas, wowing the judges and earning her a trip to Hollywood.

“Getting the golden ticket was a huge validation point for me,” she said.

A Chesterfield is going to Hollywood after securing a Golden Ticket on American Idol.
A Chesterfield is going to Hollywood after securing a Golden Ticket on American Idol.(Barry Brockwell)

Re-affirming that she’s on the right track and gaining the approval of some pretty big stars.

“Obviously, being 15 and going in front of these celebrity judges is a big deal. You have to leave all the worries behind and just do it,” Carrie said.

But when it comes to belting it out in front of Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, Carrie felt right at home.

Being in front of the judges, I wasn’t really nervous. I guess because being in the audition room, it was intimate instead of being on stage in front of a bunch of people; I kind of got out all of my nerves before the audition,” Carrie said.

American Idol airs on Mondays.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Hopewell police said seven children are being treated at the hospital after taking what is...
7 children recovering after taking prescription medication
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
The three reasons you should chop down your Bradford Pear trees
A Richmond man calls 12 On Your Side after $7,400 was stolen from his bank account. Steve...
‘What if I needed that to pay rent?’: After fraudulent check & two-month wait, man gets $7,400 back from Truist Bank
Megan Baker holds her 24 week old daughter, Grace, who is currently in the NICU.
‘Grace is a little champ’: Va. woman born prematurely gives birth to micro-preemie
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for multiple sex crimes.
Sheriff’s deputies search for man wanted for multiple sex crimes

Latest News

Commission issues final report on University of Richmond building names
Shamrock the Block 2019
Shamrock the Block returns to Richmond this weekend
Recovering colon cancer patient urges screenings after diagnosis
Recovering colon cancer patient urges screenings after diagnosis
Richmond police vehicle
RPD investigates shooting believed to be accidental