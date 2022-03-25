Virginia saw slight decrease in COVID testing positivity rate this week, even as daily case counts rose

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s coronavirus testing positivity rate saw a slight decrease this week, despite daily case counts going the opposite way.

On Monday, the Virginia Department of Health reported a case increase of 414 new cases. By Friday, the daily case count was at 1,002. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

The state is now reporting 1,661,484 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of March 25, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 19,609 deaths, with 23 one reported on Friday.

Currently, there are 321 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests, down about 80 since the beginning of the week. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA).

According to Julian Walker with the VHHA, a hospitalization is only added to the total count if it’s the primary reason the patient is hospitalized. For example, if someone went to a hospital with a broken bone and tested positive, they wouldn’t be counted in the coronavirus bed count.

“That is the standard for how we collect the data in the survey that informs the dashboard,” Walker said. ”The question is specifically worded to indicate that we are looking for hospitalizations where COVID is the primary cause.”

On Friday, the 7-day testing positivity rate was 3.5%, a slight increase from 3.7% on Monday. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

VDH continues to track testing: 13,088,343 PCR COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

As of March 10, the Virginia Department of Health made changes to its dashboard, which no longer breaks down cases by locality.

