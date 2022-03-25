Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Virginia man charged with firing shotgun on school grounds

A northern Virginia man has been arrested after firing a shotgun on school grounds when a...
A northern Virginia man has been arrested after firing a shotgun on school grounds when a domestic disturbance spilled over from a nearby home.(WAFF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) - A northern Virginia man has been arrested after firing a shotgun on school grounds when a domestic disturbance spilled over from a nearby home.

Prince William County Police say the 20-year-old man was arrested Thursday on the grounds of Rippon Middle School in Woodbridge.

According to police, school staff alerted Rippon’s school resource officer around 11 a.m. that they heard a gunshot.

The officer found the man armed with a rifle and a shotgun, wearing a ski mask.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Police say the man had been involved in a domestic disturbance at a home near the school.

No injuries were reported.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Hopewell police said seven children are being treated at the hospital after taking what is...
7 children recovering after taking prescription medication
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
The three reasons you should chop down your Bradford Pear trees
Crews suspended their search at Roslyn Landing Park overnight but kept the roads blocked off.
Search for missing Chesterfield man resumes in the Appomattox River
Police are investigating.
Police investigate after person found dead in Chesterfield
VDOT is on the scene assisting with a detour
I-95 reopens after fiery tractor-trailer crash in Stafford County

Latest News

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police search for man accused of robbing ReFresh Store in Chesterfield
Richmond rallied late to get the result against FC Tucson.
Kickers to open 30th season on April 2
Two Chesterfield programs are looking to collect thousands of diapers and baby wipes for...
Chesterfield organizations look to collect thousands of diapers, baby wipes for families in need
Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing woman with a cognitive impairment.
Missing woman with cognitive impairment found safe