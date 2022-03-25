Virginia man charged with firing shotgun on school grounds

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) - A northern Virginia man has been arrested after firing a shotgun on school grounds when a domestic disturbance spilled over from a nearby home.

Prince William County Police say the 20-year-old man was arrested Thursday on the grounds of Rippon Middle School in Woodbridge.

According to police, school staff alerted Rippon’s school resource officer around 11 a.m. that they heard a gunshot.

The officer found the man armed with a rifle and a shotgun, wearing a ski mask.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Police say the man had been involved in a domestic disturbance at a home near the school.

No injuries were reported.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.