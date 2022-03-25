Video shows delivery driver rescuing child following crash on SC highway

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A delivery driver rushed into action and rescued a child following a crash on a South Carolina highway on Thursday.

Jana Daley of Ethos Enterprises said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Highway 52 in Moncks Corner and the rescuer was one of her drivers, who she identified as Damien Rose.

Video provided by Ethos Enterprises shows Rose stopping his vehicle, rushing to the scene, then holding a child.

At the time, Rose said he was calling it a day and returning back to the office when he saw smoke coming from the distance, and then saw two cars that were involved in a crash.

Rose’s instincts then took over.

“So as soon as I got there, I put my vehicle in park and just ran straight to the car,” Rose said.

Rose said as soon as he got to one of the cars, he heard a lot of screaming and yelling about a child.

“They were saying, ‘Get that kid! Get that kid!’” Rose said.

Rose then noticed a child in the back of the vehicle and got the child out. According to Rose, the child had suffered an injury since he was bleeding from the mouth.

Rose said he then attempted to help the passenger of the other vehicle involved in the crash who was trapped, but the damage to the vehicle had damaged the doors so Rose waited until paramedics arrived.

Rose said he was glad he was there to help, and said the family shook his hand and were “very thankful.”

“It feels good...It feels really good,” Rose said.

We’ve reached out to authorities for more information on the crash.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.