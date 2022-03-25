VHHA updates COVID-19 Hospital Dashboard to include regional filter

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association recently made changes to its COVID-19 Hospital Dashboard.

The dashboard will now include a filter for regional statistics. VHHA has added a dropdown menu that can be used to examine the data by region.

VHHA says the dashboard has been visited by more than 7 million times since it was first published in April 2020.

