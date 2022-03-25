VHHA updates COVID-19 Hospital Dashboard to include regional filter
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association recently made changes to its COVID-19 Hospital Dashboard.
The dashboard will now include a filter for regional statistics. VHHA has added a dropdown menu that can be used to examine the data by region.
VHHA says the dashboard has been visited by more than 7 million times since it was first published in April 2020.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.