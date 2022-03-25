Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Substitute teacher saves student choking during lunch

The teacher’s quick action and the other students’ reactions were caught on camera. (Source: WSIL, DAVIE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, SADIE CARWYLE, BUCKNER FAMILY, CNN)
By Evie Allen
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNA, Ill. (WSIL) – A substitute teacher in Illinois is receiving praise after she saved a choking student’s life.

The teacher’s quick action and the other students’ reactions were all caught on camera.

Fifth-grader Ryan Bucker said it’s a day he will never forget.

“I pick up my corndog to eat and halfway through, I take a little bit too big of a bite and then I start to choke,” the 10-year-old explained. “I couldn’t think straight, and I was scared.”

Sadie Carwyle was substitute teaching that day and noticed something was wrong. She saw Ryan look at her and put his hands around his neck to show that he was choking.

Trained in a CAN course, Carwyle rushed to the student and began performing the Heimlich maneuver.

She said she thought about her parents in that moment – her mom was a nurse, and her stepdad was an EMT and police officer.

“I just grew up knowing that taking action is the best thing to do, so I guess the adrenaline, having them as my parents, I just knew how to do it right then and there,” Carwyle said.

She and Ryan were emotional after the incident, shedding a few tears.

“It’s a day that I most definitely will not forget being here, and I will live with it forever,” Carwyle said.

Ryan showed his appreciation with a gift – a willow tree with a boy holding a heart.

Copyright 2022 WSIL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hopewell police said seven children are being treated at the hospital after taking what is...
7 children recovering after taking prescription medication
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
The three reasons you should chop down your Bradford Pear trees
A Richmond man calls 12 On Your Side after $7,400 was stolen from his bank account. Steve...
‘What if I needed that to pay rent?’: After fraudulent check & two-month wait, man gets $7,400 back from Truist Bank
Megan Baker holds her 24 week old daughter, Grace, who is currently in the NICU.
‘Grace is a little champ’: Va. woman born prematurely gives birth to micro-preemie
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for multiple sex crimes.
Sheriff’s deputies search for man wanted for multiple sex crimes

Latest News

Researchers determined contact tracing reduced COVID-19 cases in the U.S. by an estimated 21%...
Contact tracing reduced COVID cases during winter 2020, new study says
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry
What are Congressman Fortenberry’s political options?
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
60 miles from Ukraine, Biden sees refugee crisis in Poland
Jayvon Coward
RPD continues to search for man’s killer 1 year later
Aspirin improves survival for COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital, according to a recent...
Aspirin improves survival rate for patients hospitalized with COVID, study finds