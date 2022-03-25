Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Sheriff’s office: 3-year-old boy shot, father faces charges

Authorities say a 22-year-old Virginia man has been charged after a shooting that injured his...
Authorities say a 22-year-old Virginia man has been charged after a shooting that injured his 3-year-old son.(Will Thomas)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORKTOWN, Va. - Authorities say a 22-year-old Virginia man has been charged after a shooting that injured his 3-year-old son.

News outlets report that the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says Canaan Fleming surrendered Thursday and was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, maiming, child abuse and reckless handling of a firearm.

The sheriff’s office says a hospital called police Wednesday to report the shooting victim.

The boy was released later that day.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Shelley Ward says the child didn’t shoot himself. Officials say the shooting happened at a Yorktown apartment, where investigators found 35 pounds of marijuana, $15,000 in cash and firearms.

The boy’s mother, Ayannah Chapman, is charged with child abuse and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Hopewell police said seven children are being treated at the hospital after taking what is...
7 children recovering after taking prescription medication
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
The three reasons you should chop down your Bradford Pear trees
A Richmond man calls 12 On Your Side after $7,400 was stolen from his bank account. Steve...
‘What if I needed that to pay rent?’: After fraudulent check & two-month wait, man gets $7,400 back from Truist Bank
Megan Baker holds her 24 week old daughter, Grace, who is currently in the NICU.
‘Grace is a little champ’: Va. woman born prematurely gives birth to micro-preemie
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for multiple sex crimes.
Sheriff’s deputies search for man wanted for multiple sex crimes

Latest News

Deputy D.T. Aubrecht with K-9 Jynx
Newest Stafford County K9 helps find suicidal man
Friday, U.S. Senator Mark Warner announced an additional $5 million in federal money now...
From rehab to replace: Richmond’s Mayo Bridge could close for two years
The Richmond falcon has laid its second egg of the season!
Richmond falcon lays 2nd egg of 2022 season
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said a 14-year-old was charged after a “real-life game of...
Sheriff’s office: 14-year-old runaway steals two vehicles