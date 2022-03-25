Sheriff’s office: 14-year-old runaway steals two vehicles

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said a 14-year-old was charged after a “real-life game of grand theft auto.”

A deputy was called to a home on March 24 after the victims reported their car stolen.

The deputy was entering the vehicle as stolen when he learned it was involved in a crash in Augusta County and abandoned.

Officials said the car had minor damage and was left in a ditch. Virginia State Police did not find the driver.

Later that morning, troopers found a runaway walking down the interstate in Montgomery County, and a second stolen vehicle was located nearby.

Officials said the person was identified as a 14-year-old runaway from a group home in Stafford County.

The investigation showed that the teen stole the first car in Stafford and made it to Augusta before crashing it, officials said.

“He stole a second car in Augusta and made it to Montgomery County, Virginia before running out of gas and being caught walking down the Interstate, approximately one-half mile from the second stolen car,” a release said.

The teen was taken back to Stafford and was charged with grand larceny. He is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

