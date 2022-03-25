Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Sheriff’s office: 14-year-old runaway steals two vehicles

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said a 14-year-old was charged after a “real-life game of...
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said a 14-year-old was charged after a “real-life game of grand theft auto.”(Staff)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said a 14-year-old was charged after a “real-life game of grand theft auto.”

A deputy was called to a home on March 24 after the victims reported their car stolen.

The deputy was entering the vehicle as stolen when he learned it was involved in a crash in Augusta County and abandoned.

Officials said the car had minor damage and was left in a ditch. Virginia State Police did not find the driver.

Later that morning, troopers found a runaway walking down the interstate in Montgomery County, and a second stolen vehicle was located nearby.

Officials said the person was identified as a 14-year-old runaway from a group home in Stafford County.

The investigation showed that the teen stole the first car in Stafford and made it to Augusta before crashing it, officials said.

“He stole a second car in Augusta and made it to Montgomery County, Virginia before running out of gas and being caught walking down the Interstate, approximately one-half mile from the second stolen car,” a release said.

The teen was taken back to Stafford and was charged with grand larceny. He is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Hopewell police said seven children are being treated at the hospital after taking what is...
7 children recovering after taking prescription medication
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
The three reasons you should chop down your Bradford Pear trees
A Richmond man calls 12 On Your Side after $7,400 was stolen from his bank account. Steve...
‘What if I needed that to pay rent?’: After fraudulent check & two-month wait, man gets $7,400 back from Truist Bank
Megan Baker holds her 24 week old daughter, Grace, who is currently in the NICU.
‘Grace is a little champ’: Va. woman born prematurely gives birth to micro-preemie
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for multiple sex crimes.
Sheriff’s deputies search for man wanted for multiple sex crimes

Latest News

Authorities say a 22-year-old Virginia man has been charged after a shooting that injured his...
Sheriff’s office: 3-year-old boy shot, father faces charges
Deputy D.T. Aubrecht with K-9 Jynx
Newest Stafford County K9 helps find suicidal man
Friday, U.S. Senator Mark Warner announced an additional $5 million in federal money now...
From rehab to replace: Richmond’s Mayo Bridge could close for two years
The Richmond falcon has laid its second egg of the season!
Richmond falcon lays 2nd egg of 2022 season