Shamrock the Block returns to Richmond this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Have you been looking to cure your “cabin fever?” The good news is Shamrock the Block is returning to Richmond this weekend.

The free event will take place on March 26, 2022 on Arthur Ashe Boulevard between Leigh and Broad Streets. The festival was previously scheduled for March 12 but was postponed due to weather.

Visitors can enjoy live music, food and drinks from noon to 6 p.m.

If you’ll be in the area, make sure you check out the street closures in place!

