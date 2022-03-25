Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Shamrock the Block returns to Richmond this weekend

Shamrock the Block 2019
Shamrock the Block 2019(NBC12)
By Joi Bass
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Have you been looking to cure your “cabin fever?” The good news is Shamrock the Block is returning to Richmond this weekend.

The free event will take place on March 26, 2022 on Arthur Ashe Boulevard between Leigh and Broad Streets. The festival was previously scheduled for March 12 but was postponed due to weather.

Visitors can enjoy live music, food and drinks from noon to 6 p.m.

If you’ll be in the area, make sure you check out the street closures in place!

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Hopewell police said seven children are being treated at the hospital after taking what is...
7 children recovering after taking prescription medication
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
The three reasons you should chop down your Bradford Pear trees
A Richmond man calls 12 On Your Side after $7,400 was stolen from his bank account. Steve...
‘What if I needed that to pay rent?’: After fraudulent check & two-month wait, man gets $7,400 back from Truist Bank
Megan Baker holds her 24 week old daughter, Grace, who is currently in the NICU.
‘Grace is a little champ’: Va. woman born prematurely gives birth to micro-preemie
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for multiple sex crimes.
Sheriff’s deputies search for man wanted for multiple sex crimes

Latest News

Two Chesterfield programs are looking to collect thousands of diapers and baby wipes for...
Chesterfield organizations look to collect thousands of diapers, baby wipes for families in need
Busch Gardens’ new ‘Pantheon’ roller coaster debuts Friday
Busch Gardens’ new ‘Pantheon’ roller coaster debuts Friday
The rain on Thursday morning didn’t stop Richmond from holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the...
Ribbon-cutting held for new renovations at Ann Hardy Community Center
The Roman gods have spoken and Busch Gardens’ new 73 mph roller coaster will debut in 2022.
Busch Gardens’ new ‘Pantheon’ roller coaster debuts Friday