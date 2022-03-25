Healthcare Pros
RPD investigates shooting believed to be accidental

Richmond police vehicle
Richmond police vehicle((Source: NBC12))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting it says appears to be accidental.

Officers were called around 5:30 p.m. on March 25 to the 5700 block of Swanson Road.

At the scene, police found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting appears accidental, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

