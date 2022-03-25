RPD continues to search for man’s killer 1 year later

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are asking for the public’s help to solve a homicide from last year.

Jayvon Coward was shot in February 2021 at his home on Coalter Street.

Police say he was just inside the front door of his apartment when he was shot and killed.

RPD tweeted a video on Friday with his mother pleading for information that could help lead to an arrest.

Over a year since her son’s homicide, a mother appeals to the public for information that can lead to the arrest of the individual who shot Jayvon Coward. pic.twitter.com/PQLXyvmZnl — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) March 25, 2022

“Jayvon has a 2-year-old son who will be three in June that’s going to want to know: ‘Grandma, where’s my dad? Did he care about me? Did he love me?’ Some of these questions I can answer. Well, when it comes down to ‘Grandma, why did my dad die?’ I can’t answer that,” Jayvon’s mother, Michelle Bryant, said.

Police and his family believe there were people out and about at the time of the shooting and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

