Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Roslyn Landing Park reopens as crews continue search for missing man

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Colonial Heights Fire and Rescue have reopened Roslyn Landing Park to the public as they continue their search for a missing man.

On March 22, at 8:10 p.m., authorities were called after Caleb Lubrun, 34, of Chester, was last seen fishing with relatives when he jumped into the Appomattox River at Roslyn Landing and never resurfaced.

First responders began the search using water rescue boats and unmanned aircrafts to try to find this man.

Chesterfield’s Water Rescue Team and Virginia State Police were also on scene assisting in the rescue effort.

Teams continued searching until 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday but had to call off their search when it got too dark to see.

However, they have been in the area since 9 Wednesday morning, and it will be closed while search areas continue.

Crews suspended recovery efforts on Wednesday afternoon due to weather. The search for the body will resume on Thursday morning if the weather permits.

Officials said the park would remain closed until operations have concluded.

Anyone with information can call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Hopewell police said seven children are being treated at the hospital after taking what is...
7 children recovering after taking prescription medication
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
The three reasons you should chop down your Bradford Pear trees
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for multiple sex crimes.
Sheriff’s deputies search for man wanted for multiple sex crimes
A Richmond man calls 12 On Your Side after $7,400 was stolen from his bank account. Steve...
‘What if I needed that to pay rent?’: After fraudulent check & two-month wait, man gets $7,400 back from Truist Bank
Former U.S. Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright died on Wednesday of cancer at the age of 84.
News to Know for March 24: Kids in Hopewell overdose; Hanover Schools transgender policy; Virginia flags lowered at half-staff

Latest News

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Police search for person of interest in Jahnke Road robbery
Hopewell police said seven children are being treated at the hospital after taking what is...
7 children recovering after taking prescription medication
VHHA says the dashboard has been visited by more than 7 million times since it was first...
VHHA updates COVID-19 Hospital Dashboard to include regional filter
Hamilton Insurance Group’s subsidiary, Hamilton Select would create 70 new jobs in the county...
Governor Youngkin announces insurance company to bring over 70 new jobs in Henrico