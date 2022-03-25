Road closures in Shockoe Bottom for CSX repairs
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There will be road closures in place come Monday in Shockoe Bottom for CSX repairs.
From March 28 through April 22, there will be closures on Dock and Pear streets daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The following streets will be closed to thru traffic:
- Dock Street from 21st Street to Main Street
- Pear Street from Cary Street to Dock Street
The area will be closed so CSX can make repairs to the overhead trestle at the intersection of Dock and Pear streets.
