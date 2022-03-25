Road closures in Shockoe Bottom for CSX repairs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There will be road closures in place come Monday in Shockoe Bottom for CSX repairs.

From March 28 through April 22, there will be closures on Dock and Pear streets daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Street Closure: 3/25 to 4/22 from 9am - 4pm, daily | the following sts will be closed to thru traffic: Dock from 21st to Main sts & Pear from Cary to Dock sts. Truck detour must take 21st/Main/Williamsburg Ave/Nicholson. Closure to allow CSX to make repairs to the trestle. #1RVA — Richmond VA DPW (@DPW_RichmondVA) March 25, 2022

The following streets will be closed to thru traffic:

Dock Street from 21st Street to Main Street

Pear Street from Cary Street to Dock Street

The area will be closed so CSX can make repairs to the overhead trestle at the intersection of Dock and Pear streets.

