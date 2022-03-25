Healthcare Pros
Richmond falcon lays 2nd egg of 2022 season

The Richmond falcon has laid its second egg of the season!
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The second egg was laid shortly after 6 p.m. on March 24. The first egg was laid sometime overnight Monday into Tuesday.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources said the second egg can be identified by its brighter color compared to the duller appearance of the first one.

DWR said a third egg would likely be laid over the weekend, so make sure to watch the Falcon Cam.

The Richmond Falcon Cam can be viewed here.

