From rehab to replace: Richmond’s Mayo Bridge could close for two years

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s Mayo Bridge could close for two years now that plans for a full replacement are coming together.

“Politicians come around, point out problems. It’s important that we have the ability to actually deliver,” said U.S. Senator Mark Warner, (D) Virginia.

Friday, U.S. Senator Mark Warner announced an additional $5 million in federal money now earmarked for the Mayo Bridge project.

The bridge is listed in poor condition. It’s been standing since 1913, and is the oldest surviving highway bridge across the James River. But the bridge is made of concrete and it’s deteriorating.

“These are critical life, health and safety projects. The infrastructure improvements that we’ve gotta make and we’re so fortunate to get some investment,” said State Del. Jeff Bourne, (D) 71st District.

Richmond City officials say the replacement will look similar to the current one, just made with more modern materials and more space. Plans call for the replacement of both the north and south sections of the bridge at once, which would close the entire span for about two years.

“Due to the nature of the structure it is very challenged to do a partial. Many construction bridge replacement construction methods utilize the, can take half of them while we leave it open. But this one is not possible for that,” said John Kim, Richmond City Bridge Engineer.

With Warner’s $5 million, the city now has $14 million for the project. The total cost is expected to be around $80 million.

Senator Warner and state democrats are calling on the governor to use some of the $537 million coming to Virginia from the feds for the Mayo Bridge project.

“The state’s going to do its share. We’re in a bit of a fight right now over what we’re going to do with the state budget but I can tell you this, Virginians expect us to meet their needs. That includes infrastructure needs,” said State Sen. Jennifer McClellan, (D) 9th District.

A spokesperson for Governor Youngkin says the administration has been working with state, local and federal partners on Virginia’s infrastructure.

