Recovering colon cancer patient urges screenings after diagnosis

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - It’s been two years since COVID-19 rapidly spread worldwide, but the impacts of pandemic lockdowns have resulted in more painful results at the doctor.

Mack Wilson, 77, put off his regular colonoscopy in 2020 because of the uncertainty of COVID-19. It was a decision he said could have cost him his life.

Wilson was diagnosed with Stage II colon cancer in January, but it didn’t shake his faith.

“I thought, ‘Okay, let’s see what you can do about that because I don’t know how to fix it,’” he said.

Wilson usually gets colonoscopies every two years, but the pandemic shifted his uncomfortable routine.

“My previous one was normal,” Wilson said. “That would’ve been in 2018, I guess, and I just thought, ‘ahh what the heck. 75 - I’ll make it to 77,′ and then I almost didn’t - maybe,” he said.

Mack started to worry when his stomach pains and diarrhea lasted for months, causing him to lose 30 pounds. Doctors found a cancerous tumor early enough to treat. 12 inches of Wilson’s colon was surgically removed.

“It’s very often the case that there are no symptoms with colon cancer,” Dr. Matthew Huk, a colorectal surgeon with HCA Virginia, said. “I would say the most likely [symptom] is anemia found on blood work for a different problem.”

Dr. Huk was the lead doctor of Wilson’s surgery in February. He said colon cancer is preventable if you’re screened regularly starting at age 45 or sooner based on the risks.

“The most common reason that someone would fall into a higher risk category would be they have a family history of someone with colon cancer,” Dr. Huk said. “In particular, what we call first-degree relatives that’s mom, dad, brother and sisters,” he said.

Wilson hopes it will save others from surgery or even death in sharing his recovery.

“Number one: Schedule it. Number 2: Stay on the schedule. Number 3: Do it. It’s not that hard,” Wilson said.

Wilson has had a speedy recovery and is exercising more and eating right. Dr. Huk said even if you delayed your screening during the pandemic, there’s no better time than now to schedule an appointment.

