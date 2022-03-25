RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police need the public’s help in identifying an individual who is a person of interest in a robbery that occurred last weekend.

Police say on March 13, at 5:20 p.m., they responded to the 1000 block of German School Road for the report of an assault.

The victim told police that he was walking from a business located in the 6400 block of Jahnke Road when a suspect approached him from behind and pushed him to the ground.

The suspect then stole an item from the victim and fled toward Jahnke Road. The individual was seen leaving the area in a white-colored, four-door, Buick SUV.

Police search for person of interest in Jahnke Road robbery (Richmond Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

