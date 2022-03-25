Police search for man suspected of armed bank robbery

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for a man suspected of an armed bank robbery.

Police were called to the 5000 block of Lakeside Avenue just after 4:30 p.m. on March 24.

Officials said the man went into the bank, demanded money and indicated that he was armed.

The man left on foot after getting an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Paul at 804-501-4894 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

