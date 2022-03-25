Police search for man accused of robbing ReFresh Store in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a man accused of robbing the ReFresh Store along Jefferson Davis Highway.
Police said the robbery happened around 8:10 p.m. on Thursday.
Officials said a man went into the store, showed a firearm and demanded money from the clerk.
After getting the money, the robber took off.
No one was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
