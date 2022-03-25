Healthcare Pros
Police search for man accused of robbing ReFresh Store in Chesterfield

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a man accused of robbing the ReFresh Store along Jefferson Davis Highway.

Police said the robbery happened around 8:10 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials said a man went into the store, showed a firearm and demanded money from the clerk.

After getting the money, the robber took off.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

