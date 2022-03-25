Police identify man shot in parking lot of Henrico apartment complex

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in critical condition following a shooting in the parking lot of a Henrico apartment complex on Friday afternoon.

Officers were called around 5:20 p.m. to Village at the Arbors on March 25.

22-year-old Keyari Blakely was found at the scene with two gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Henrico police are continuing to investigate this homicide. There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

