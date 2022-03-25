Healthcare Pros
Photographer Bob Brown retires after more than 50 years covering State Capitol

Richmond Times-Dispatch Photgrapher Bob Brown is retiring after covering the State Capitol for over 50 years.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - When Bob Brown was honored on the floor of the State Senate earlier this month, we caught him snapping his own photos of the event. After all, he’s been capturing moments like this for over 50 years.

If you read the Richmond Times Dispatch, or any other Virginia daily, you’ve seen his work. When he announced his retirement during the General Assembly session, the tributes poured in.

“This place will never be the same,” said Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond).

Brown grew up in Buena Vista and Lexington, and graduated from Lexington High School in 1956. He went to work for the Richmond newspaper in 1968, after ten years in TV news. And he’s been documenting memorable moments at the State Capitol ever since.

What do you think makes a good photograph?” we asked. “Honesty,” Brown replied. “If I can get a picture that the tells the news of the day, I’ve done it!”

On any given day, you might find Brown at work outside the federal courthouse, or documenting the moment a Capitol Police K9 named Spike was returned to a U.S. Marine who served with him in Afghanistan.

But it was also the candid moments and clever captions many will remember.

Brown published a collection titled ‘Capitol Comics’ in 1983. Today they line the wall for the Capitol Press Room.

When he was recognized earlier this month, all the Senators lined up to congratulate him - a rare honor for a journalist who has covered the highs and lows of the last 50 years.

“I’m going to miss it a lot, because this is sort of a second home,” Brown said. “It’s been a good ride.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

