News to Know for March 25: 7 Hopewell kids recovering; Preemie gives birth to preemie; RVA abduction update

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We have an update out of Hopewell, police will soon begin questioning three adults after seven children overdosed on prescription anxiety medication.

Children Recovering After Drug Overdoses

The kids were found inside a home on S. 16th Avenue Wednesday afternoon. The woman who lives there was reportedly watching her own four children as well as three children of a friend - when she left to go to a corner store about a block away.

“When she came back she started noticing the children weren’t acting right saying they were acting lethargic almost pure like they were not even able to wake up,” Lt. Cheyenne Casale, a spokesperson for Hopewell Police said.

The mother told police she thought there was another adult there when she left.

All 7 children are expected to be okay.

Health Experts Have Some Tips

Hopewell police say their quick response made all the difference in saving the lives of those children. Sadly, cases like this are not rare.

In fact, at least 50,000 children a year are rushed to the ER after overdosing on prescription drugs.

According to the CDC, those 50,000 overdoses occur in children five and younger with 90% of those involving children getting a hold of medication on their own without a parent in sight.

As more details are uncovered with the incident in Hopewell Cat Long with the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts says there are lessons to keep in mind to keep your children safe.

“Parents are going to want to make sure that their medications are up, away, and out of sight. so you’re going to want to make sure that it’s not within reach for the child so having it in a high cabinet as opposed to a bedside drawer is better.” Long said.

Long also says you should always keep medication in their original container which usually will have a lock to keep children from opening it.

You should avoid referring to medication as candy in order to get your child to take it.

Parents, here’s a number you should have on speed dial, 1-800-222-1222.

That’s the number of the poison helpline, they’re available 24/7.

Richmond One-year-old Found Safe



The baby, who went missing last month has been found safe, and her mother is under arrest.

Richmond Police located 39-year-old Latina Townes and her daughter Lavasia - but did not say where. They did say both are in good health.

Police arrested Latina and charged her with parental abduction.

The one-year-old is now in the custody of Social Services.

No More Bus Driver Shortage in Chesterfield



For more than a year, the school district has been dealing with a driver shortage that made it difficult to get kids to and from school on time.

”I’ve got some great news for you today. zero bus driver vacancies... that’s right, we are 100 percent staffed”

Chesterfield Schools posted a video on its YouTube page thanking everyone for helping them deal with all of the issues that came with not having enough drivers.

That includes parents for driving kids to and from school, bus drivers for helping to get new recruits up to speed, and teachers for making the most of a tough situation.

A Tale of Perseverance

A Hanover woman born 10 weeks early is now watching as her daughter fights in the NICU after she was born at only 24 weeks.

Megan Baker was born 10 weeks early back in 1998.

Now she’s watching as her daughter - Grace - fights in the NICU at St. Mary’s Hospital after she was born at only 24 weeks.

Grace’s care team and doctor credit the advancements in health care and experience for giving her a better chance at survival.

“When Megan was born, we were not even trying to save babies as early as Grace. She would not have been given a chance,” said Dr. Ann Heerens, a Neonatologist and Medical Director at Pediatrix Neonatology of Virginia.

A March of Dimes report gives Virginia a C+ when it comes to preterm births.

Roughly 9.5% of Virginia babies are born prematurely.

If all goes according to plan, Grace could go home as soon as mid-April.

Mostly Sunny Day

Looks like we will go back to normal temperatures and humidity today before we feel a blast of cold air for the weekend.

We will see early morning clouds, then it will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the mid-60s.

