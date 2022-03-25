Man in critical condition following shooting at Henrico apartment complex

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in critical condition following a shooting in Henrico on Friday afternoon.

Officers were called around 5:20 p.m. to Village at the Arbors on March 25.

At the scene, a man with two gunshot wounds was found.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

