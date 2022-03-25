Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Make sure you have the ‘money talk’ with your significant other

Money generic
Money generic(MGN ONLY)
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Whether you’re in a new relationship or you’re about to get married, it’s always a good idea to eventually talk money.

Cherry Dale a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union says sit down at dinner and gently bring up the money conversation.

“Are you a spender or are you a saver? We tend to attract the opposite,” said Dale. “I’ll tell you, the longer I do this, the more couples I meet, I see that, so there’s usually a spender and a saver.”

And Dale says if you’re getting ready to make a commitment to someone like getting married or engaged or moving in together, you need to have a heart-to-heart financial discussion.

“I would highly suggest you disclose debt and disclose credit scores as well because those two things impact relationships in negative ways moving forward,” said Dale.

There are discussions you can have about how you will bank. Separate accounts or all together? It’s an important topic.

Dale says if you can confront these early on, then there are no surprises when you are buying a home together.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Hopewell police said seven children are being treated at the hospital after taking what is...
7 children recovering after taking prescription medication
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
The three reasons you should chop down your Bradford Pear trees
A Richmond man calls 12 On Your Side after $7,400 was stolen from his bank account. Steve...
‘What if I needed that to pay rent?’: After fraudulent check & two-month wait, man gets $7,400 back from Truist Bank
Megan Baker holds her 24 week old daughter, Grace, who is currently in the NICU.
‘Grace is a little champ’: Va. woman born prematurely gives birth to micro-preemie
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for multiple sex crimes.
Sheriff’s deputies search for man wanted for multiple sex crimes

Latest News

Friday, U.S. Senator Mark Warner announced an additional $5 million in federal money now...
From rehab to replace: Richmond’s Mayo Bridge could close for two years
Shamrock the Block 2019
Shamrock the Block returns to Richmond this weekend
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Police search for person of interest in Jahnke Road robbery
Hopewell police said seven children are being treated at the hospital after taking what is...
7 children recovering after taking prescription medication