Kickers to open 30th season on April 2

Richmond rallied late to get the result against FC Tucson.
Richmond rallied late to get the result against FC Tucson.(Photo courtesy: Richmond Kickers)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Kickers are gearing up for the start of a historic season.

This year will mark the Kickers’ 30th season in Richmond - the longest, continuously operating professional soccer club in US soccer.

To celebrate, the team unveiled legacy jerseys. The green is a modern take on the club’s home jersey from the inaugural season in 1993. While the red, white and blue jersey is inspired by the original away uniforms.

The Kickers’ opening night is on April 2.

