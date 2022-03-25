Kickers to open 30th season on April 2

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Kickers are gearing up for the start of a historic season.

This year will mark the Kickers’ 30th season in Richmond - the longest, continuously operating professional soccer club in US soccer.

To celebrate, the team unveiled legacy jerseys. The green is a modern take on the club’s home jersey from the inaugural season in 1993. While the red, white and blue jersey is inspired by the original away uniforms.

The Kickers’ opening night is on April 2.

