IRS: $1.5B available in tax refunds from 2018, window closing for those to file

(Gray News) - The IRS reports millions of taxpayers have still not filed their U.S. Individual Income Tax Return for 2018 and are possibly missing out on several hundred or thousands of dollars.

Current unclaimed income tax refunds total nearly $1.5 billion for those who did not file in 2018, according to the agency.

“The IRS wants to help people who are due refunds but haven’t filed their 2018 tax returns yet,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “But people need to act quickly. By law, there’s only a three-year window to claim these refunds, which closes with this year’s April tax deadline. We want to help people get these refunds, but they need to file a 2018 tax return before this critical deadline.”

In cases where a federal income tax return was not filed, the law provides most taxpayers with a three-year window of opportunity to claim a tax refund, according to the IRS. If they do not file a tax return within three years, the money becomes the property of the U.S. Treasury.

For 2018 tax returns, the window closes on April 18, 2022, for most taxpayers. Taxpayers living in Maine and Massachusetts have until April 19, 2022. The law requires taxpayers to properly address, mail and ensure the tax return is postmarked by that date.

The IRS estimates the average potential refund for those who haven’t filed for 2018 is $813.

The IRS reminds taxpayers seeking a 2018 tax refund that their checks may be held if they have not filed tax returns for 2019 and 2020. In addition, the refund will be applied to any amounts still owed to the IRS or a state tax agency and may be used to offset unpaid child support or past due federal debts, such as student loans.

By failing to file a tax return, the agency said people stand to lose more than just their refund of taxes withheld or paid during 2018. Several low or moderate-income workers may be eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit.

For 2018, the credit was worth as much as $6,431. The EITC helps individuals and families whose incomes are below certain thresholds, according to the IRS.

Tax returns for 2018 must be filed with the IRS center listed on the last page of the current Form 1040 instructions with more information available online.

State-by-state estimates of individuals who may be due 2018 income tax refunds

State or District Estimated Number of Individuals Median Potential Refund Total Potential Refunds Alabama 24,474 $796 $23,028,940 Alaska 5,515 $969 $6,185,637 Arizona 38,182 $718 $33,577,964 Arkansas 13,727 $762 $12,567,925 California 148,938 $776 $139,660,163 Colorado 30,836 $787 $28,979,238 Connecticut 15,020 $864 $15,243,386 Delaware 5,764 $793 $5,486,810 District of Columbia 4,011 $802 $3,967,443 Florida 98,979 $818 $94,578,672 Georgia 51,034 $735 $46,467,229 Hawaii 8,199 $873 $8,317,290 Idaho 7,026 $686 $5,982,194 Illinois 55,767 $840 $54,850,831 Indiana 34,770 $839 $33,534,332 Iowa 14,843 $840 $14,255,896 Kansas 14,813 $822 $14,125,094 Kentucky 20,030 $836 $19,137,456 Louisiana 24,292 $793 $23,609,986 Maine 5,851 $772 $5,241,197 Maryland 30,224 $814 $29,637,361 Massachusetts 32,234 $908 $33,569,901 Michigan 49,252 $812 $47,228,525 Minnesota 22,685 $771 $20,920,613 Mississippi 13,007 $730 $11,753,943 Missouri 33,858 $783 $31,284,396 Montana 4,914 $758 $4,560,800 Nebraska 7,647 $809 $7,204,243 Nevada 17,919 $792 $16,896,077 New Hampshire 6,755 $920 $7,022,858 New Jersey 39,046 $872 $39,628,243 New Mexico 9,893 $804 $9,613,090 New York 77,315 $896 $79,825,137 North Carolina 50,069 $776 $45,990,818 North Dakota 4,011 $893 $4,139,793 Ohio 56,285 $793 $51,974,509 Oklahoma 21,529 $824 $21,075,857 Oregon 23,552 $715 $20,729,323 Pennsylvania 59,459 $865 $58,993,909 Rhode Island 4,011 $893 $4,099,614 South Carolina 18,063 $720 $16,288,951 South Dakota 3,872 $858 $3,718,677 Tennessee 30,693 $788 $28,459,178 Texas 145,616 $856 $147,059,248 Utah 11,644 $757 $10,648,614 Vermont 3,089 $832 $2,905,786 Virginia 41,663 $776 $39,285,545 Washington 42,272 $863 $43,022,251 West Virginia 6,968 $880 $7,146,354 Wisconsin 21,753 $755 $19,535,856 Wyoming 3,258 $912 $3,486,358 Totals 1,514,627 $813 $1,456,503,511

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.