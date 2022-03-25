Governor Youngkin announces insurance company to bring over 70 new jobs in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that a Bermuda-based global specialty insurance and reinsurance company will invest at $415,000 - to establish a U.S. subsidiary headquarters in Henrico.

Hamilton Insurance Group’s subsidiary, Hamilton Select would create 70 new jobs in the county with this project.

Gov. Youngkin spoke about this new project, and the impact it would have on Henrico.

“Henrico County is a great location for specialty insurance companies, and we are excited to welcome Hamilton Select to that hub,” Gov. Youngkin said. “Greater Richmond offers access to a talent pipeline from the region’s many higher education institutions, and the quality of life attracts and retains a skilled workforce that can serve Hamilton Select’s new U.S. operation for years to come.”

Clayton Rhoades, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Hamilton Select spoke about the project.

“I’m pleased that we’ve chosen Henrico County as the focal point for establishing Hamilton Select,” Rhoades said. “The Richmond region offers a diverse talent pool of experienced insurance professionals as well as a pipeline of future hires from the world-class colleges and universities across the Commonwealth. Virginia provides our employees with an excellent quality of life with access to entertainment and recreation options along with great schools. We are excited to build a best-in-class specialty insurer and to call Henrico County our home.”

