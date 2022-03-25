Friday forecast: Mostly sunny and back to normal for March

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s back to normal temperatures and humidity then a blast of cold air for the weekend and beyond

Friday: Early AM clouds, then Mostly Sunny with lower humidity and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with a few passing showers possible in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cold for late March. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.

FIRST ALERT: Freeze likely Sunday night and Monday night, with lows in the upper 20s to near 30, especially in rural spots. Could damage fruit trees that blossomed early.

Monday: Mostly sunny after a cold start. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a light rain possible late. Lows in upper 20s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the lmid 70s (could head to upper 70s) (Rain Chance: 60%)

