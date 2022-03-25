Healthcare Pros
Church Hill Irish Festival returns this weekend

The Church Hill Irish Festival Logo
The Church Hill Irish Festival Logo
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - You’re in luck! The Church Hill Irish Festival returns this weekend for its 35th year!

The fun kicks off on Saturday at 10 a.m. at 25th and East Broad Streets.

There will be 50 bands and 50 vendors to enjoy, along with the opening parade at 10 a.m. on Saturday and the Hill Toppers 5K at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

The festival runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

