‘Be the light’: Community honors Lucia Bremer with acts of kindness, service one year after her death

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Nearly one year after 13-year-old Lucia Bremer was gunned down while walking with a friend in the Gayton Forest West neighborhood in Henrico County, the community is coming together to honor her life and the light she shared.

On Friday evening, family members will be going to the tree planted near the path where she was killed and leaving LED candles and remembrances of Lucia.

Last April, a tree was planted in Lucia’s honor, and a memorial for her has grown since.

On Friday morning, flowers and rocks painted with messages for Lucia surrounded the tree’s base.

Flowers and messages line the base of a tree planted in memory of Lucia Bremer. (Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

In addition, family members are also encouraging people to do an act of kindness on Saturday in memory of Lucia Bremer. Once a person does an act of kindness, they can hand out a card encouraging others to “be the light” and “pay it forward.”

“We know that Lucia had a knack for making connections and would be making a positive impact if she were here, but now we have to do it for her,” said Bremer’s family in a statement.

Jennifer Sullivan said the West End Farmers Market would participate in acts of kindness and service for Lucia.

“She was a light,” said Sullivan, a West End Farmers Market marketing manager. “The Bremers have been part of the West End Farmers Market community for years.”

On Saturday morning, the West End Farmers Market asks shoppers to bring donations for Discovery United Methodist Church’s food pantry, which currently supports 56 families in Lucia’s memory. Items most needed for this food pantry include jelly, pasta sauce and canned fruit.

“This is a community of doers and helpers, so to sit back and just watch isn’t part of our nature,” Sullivan said. “So to be able to go out and do something in Lucia’s honor and to something to take care of other people is huge.”

Canterbury Recreation Association is also organizing a food drive for Feed More in Lucia’s memory.

“She was a wonderful, beautiful sweet little girl and always giving, always serving,” said Angie Hutchison, facility manager at Canterbury Recreation Association.

Hutchison, who also is a friend of the Bremer family, said Lucia was a big part of her family’s farm.

Family and friends continue to grieve the loss of Lucia Bremer. (Source; Angie Hutchison | Angie Hutchison)

Hutchison said this food drive is one way to remember her shining light in the community.

“This is a community grief as well as their own personal grief,” she said. “This is a great way that we can kind of channel that into something positive.”

A light Lucia’s family and friends hope will keep shining past the darkness.

“Be the light,” Sullivan said. “That’s what she was, and that’s what she’s encouraging others to be.”

The food drive for Feed More will be held on March 26 from 9 a.m. -12 p.m. at Canterbury Recreation Association, located at 1300 Pump Road, 23238. Feed More needs canned vegetables and fruits, tomato products, beans, peanut butter, and beans. Feed More is also requesting no glass containers.

You can also make an online donation for the Canterbury Recreation Association’s Feed More food drive by clicking here.

To learn more about the food collection at West End Farmers Market, click here.

