VSU receives massive donation from fashion designer Coach

The nearly 2,000 units which include dresses, jackets, skirts, pants, shirts, and shoes will support the VSU Career Readiness Program.(NBC12)
By Joi Bass
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Talk about dressing for success! Virginia State University recently received a massive clothing donation from global fashion designer Coach.

The nearly 2,000 units which include dresses, jackets, skirts, pants, shirts, and shoes will support the VSU Career Readiness Program.

The donation is part of the Coach “Dream It Real” initiative, which aims to help break cycles of inequality by empowering the next generation to reach their full potential through higher education.

