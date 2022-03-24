Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Virginia flags ordered at half-staff in honor of Albright

FILE - Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright speaks at a reception celebrating the...
FILE - Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright speaks at a reception celebrating the completion of the U.S. Diplomacy Center Pavilion at the State Department in Washington, Jan. 10, 2017. Albright has died of cancer, her family said Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Sait Serkan Gurbuz, File)(Sait Serkan Gurbuz | AP)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags in Virginia to be flown at half-staff beginning Thursday morning, in honor of former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, who died Wednesday.

Youngkin’s order reads:

Pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag, I do hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia are to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in respect and memory of former Secretary of State Madeleine Korbel Albright.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on March 24, 2022 until sunset on March 27, 2022.

Ordered on this, the 23rd day March, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915...
Police identify man killed in shooting at towing company
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Henrico man killed in Hull Street Road shooting identified
Police are investigating.
Police investigate after person found dead in Chesterfield
Doctor Julia Murphy, with Virginia's COVID-19 response team, says we should expect to see more...
VDH: Omicron variant detected in low levels in Virginia
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police: Man found shot in convenience store parking lot

Latest News

Lawmakers opt for study over elimination of jail, prison fees
Virginia State Capitol
Virginia General Assembly to convene for special session on April 4
Sen. Tim Kaine (FILE)
Sen. Kaine weighs in on confirmation hearings of Judge Jackson
Sen. Tim Kaine
Sen. Kaine weighs in on confirmation hearings of Judge Jackson