Two-vehicle crash closes S. Crater Road in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Thursday morning.

Petersburg Police are on scene for a vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer and a box truck at the intersection of S. Crater Road and Wythe Street. The box truck is overturned in the median and at this time Crater Road between Washington Street and Wythe Street is closed. pic.twitter.com/Uvj4cOqYFB — Petersburg Police (@PBurgPolice) March 24, 2022

Officers responded to the crash involving a tractor-trailer and a box truck at the intersection of S. Crater Road and Wythe Street.

Police say the box truck is overturned in the median and Crater Road between Washington and Wythe Streets is closed.

Crater Road northbound traffic at Mingea Street will also be closed at this time.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

