Two-vehicle crash closes S. Crater Road in Petersburg

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the crash involving a tractor-trailer and a box truck at the intersection of S. Crater Road and Wythe Street.

Police say the box truck is overturned in the median and Crater Road between Washington and Wythe Streets is closed.

Crater Road northbound traffic at Mingea Street will also be closed at this time.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

