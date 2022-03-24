Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Thursday forecast: Very humid with rain likely, heavy in SE Virginia

Chilly with much lower humidity this weekend
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:07 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Very humid today with rain likely. Heaviest rain falls on SE side of Richmond. Drier and much cooler this weekend and early next week.

Thursday: Very humid for March with Rain likely, especially mid to late morning and midday. Rain continues into the afternoon, especially SE or RVA. Total rain amounts of 1/2″ to as much as 1.5″ inches (in localized downpours on the SE side of VA) expected. High around 70. (Rain Chance: 90%)

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and breezy with an isolated shower possible in the afternoon or evening. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

FIRST ALERT: Potential hard freeze Sunday night and Monday night, with lows in the low 30s or upper 20s, especially in rural spots.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower late in the day. Low around 30, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid 30s, highs near 60. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Hopewell police said seven children are being treated at the hospital after taking what is...
Police: 7 children being treated at hospital after taking suspected prescription medication
Crews suspended their search at Roslyn Landing Park overnight but kept the roads blocked off.
Colonial Heights first responders work to recover body of missing man in water
Police are investigating.
Police investigate after person found dead in Chesterfield
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
The three reasons you should chop down your Bradford Pear trees
VDOT is on the scene assisting with a detour
I-95 reopens after fiery tractor-trailer crash in Stafford County

Latest News

Forecast: Keep the rain gear close Thursday
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
The three reasons you should chop down your Bradford Pear trees
Forecast: Rain likely Wednesday evening into Thursday
Forecast: Rain likely Wednesday evening into Thursday
There is frost and freeze potential early Monday morning as lows drop near 30 and temperatures...
First Alert: Freeze potential increasing early next week across central Virginia