Thursday forecast: Very humid with rain likely, heavy in SE Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Very humid today with rain likely. Heaviest rain falls on SE side of Richmond. Drier and much cooler this weekend and early next week.

Thursday: Very humid for March with Rain likely, especially mid to late morning and midday. Rain continues into the afternoon, especially SE or RVA. Total rain amounts of 1/2″ to as much as 1.5″ inches (in localized downpours on the SE side of VA) expected. High around 70. (Rain Chance: 90%)

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and breezy with an isolated shower possible in the afternoon or evening. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

FIRST ALERT: Potential hard freeze Sunday night and Monday night, with lows in the low 30s or upper 20s, especially in rural spots.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower late in the day. Low around 30, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid 30s, highs near 60. (Rain Chance: 20%)

