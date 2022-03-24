This Week in History: Enslaved man Henry ‘Box’ Brown mails himself to freedom

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This week in history, Henry “Box” Brown, an enslaved man in Virginia, sealed himself inside a wooden crate with the help of friends, and was literally sent in the mail, bound for freedom in Philadelphia.

He was trapped inside the box for more than 24 hours until he reached his final destination.

Hear more about his harrowing journey and the power of the human spirit from Brittany Hutchinson, a curator at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture, in Episode 3 of Season 6 of the How We Got Here Podcast:

