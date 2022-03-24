Healthcare Pros
Sheriff’s deputies search for man wanted for multiple sex crimes

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for multiple sex crimes.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT
ORANGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for multiple sex crimes.

The sheriff’s office said it was notified on March 23 about a possible sexual assault of a child that happened in the county.

A joint investigation was conducted, and it was determined that the crimes happened in both Orange and Greene counties, a release said.

Eddie Monroe Crawford is wanted for rape, forcible sodomy, and a number of other sexually violent crimes.

His last known address was in the 28000 block of Bellewood Acres Lane in the Rhoadesville area. Officials said he also lived in the Bacon Hollow Road area of Greene County.

Officials said additional charges are expected in both counties.

The sheriff’s office said Crawford is known to carry a firearm and should be considered armed and dangerous. If anyone sees Crawford, he should not be approached - just call the sheriff’s office immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to call (540) 672-1234.

