Senior Alert issued for missing woman with cognitive impairment
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing woman with a cognitive impairment.
Margaret Dyer, 79, was last seen on March 24 around noon on Fleet Drive in Virginia Beach.
She may have been wearing a red sweatshirt and light blue jeans.
Police said she might be driving a silver Honda CRV with North Carolina plates: HEV3833.
VSP said she suffers from a cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757-385-5000.
