Senior Alert issued for missing woman with cognitive impairment

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing woman with a cognitive impairment.

Margaret Dyer, 79, was last seen on March 24 around noon on Fleet Drive in Virginia Beach.

She may have been wearing a red sweatshirt and light blue jeans.

Police said she might be driving a silver Honda CRV with North Carolina plates: HEV3833.

VSP said she suffers from a cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757-385-5000.

