Section of Greenwood Road in Hanover closed

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - A section of Greenwood Road in Hanover County is closed due to pipe failure.

The closure is between Ashland Road and Winns Church Road.

The closure will be in place until further notice.

Drivers can use the following detours:

Eastbound Greenwood Rd. (Rt. 625) – Take Winns Church Rd. (Rt. 660) west to Mountain Rd. (Rt. 33) north to Ashland Rd. (Rt. 623) north back to Greenwood Rd.

Westbound Greenwood Rd. (Rt. 625) – Take Ashland Rd. (Rt. 623) south to Mountain Rd. (Rt. 33) south to Winns Church Rd. (Rt. 660) east back to Greenwood Rd.

