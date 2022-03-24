Healthcare Pros
Section of Greenwood Road in Hanover closed

FILE PHOTO: Road Closed
FILE PHOTO: Road Closed(WAFB)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - A section of Greenwood Road in Hanover County is closed due to pipe failure.

The closure is between Ashland Road and Winns Church Road.

The closure will be in place until further notice.

Drivers can use the following detours:

  • Eastbound Greenwood Rd. (Rt. 625) – Take Winns Church Rd. (Rt. 660) west to Mountain Rd. (Rt. 33) north to Ashland Rd. (Rt. 623) north back to Greenwood Rd.
  • Westbound Greenwood Rd. (Rt. 625) – Take Ashland Rd. (Rt. 623) south to Mountain Rd. (Rt. 33) south to Winns Church Rd. (Rt. 660) east back to Greenwood Rd.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

