Search for missing Chesterfield man resumes in the Appomattox River

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - The search has resumed for the body of a missing Chesterfield man in the Appomattox River.

On March 22, at 8:10 p.m., authorities were called after Caleb Lubrun, 34, of Chester, was last seen fishing with relatives when he jumped into the Appomattox River at Roslyn Landing and never resurfaced.

First responders began the search using water rescue boats and unmanned aircrafts to try to find this man.

Chesterfield’s Water Rescue Team and Virginia State Police were also on scene assisting in the rescue effort.

Teams continued searching until 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday but had to call off their search when it got too dark to see.

However, they have been in the area since 9 Wednesday morning, and it will be closed while search areas continue.

Crews suspended recovery efforts on Wednesday afternoon due to weather. The search for the body will resume on Thursday morning if the weather permits.

Officials said the park would remain closed until operations have concluded.

Anyone with information can call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

