RPD: Missing one-year-old found safe, mother charged with abduction

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police have located a mother and child who went missing back in February.

Police say both Latina Townes, 39 of Richmond, and her daughter Lavasia Townes, 1, are both in good health.

Lavasia was last seen on February 12 in the company of her mother, and RPD issued an advisory on February 22.

Latina Townes was arrested without incident and has been charged with parental abduction.

Lavasia is now in the custody of the city of Richmond’s Department of Social Services.

