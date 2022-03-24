Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

RPD: Missing one-year-old found safe, mother charged with abduction

Latina Townes
Latina Townes(Richmond Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police have located a mother and child who went missing back in February.

Police say both Latina Townes, 39 of Richmond, and her daughter Lavasia Townes, 1, are both in good health.

Lavasia was last seen on February 12 in the company of her mother, and RPD issued an advisory on February 22.

Latina Townes was arrested without incident and has been charged with parental abduction.

Lavasia is now in the custody of the city of Richmond’s Department of Social Services.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Hopewell police said seven children are being treated at the hospital after taking what is...
Police: 7 children being treated at hospital after taking suspected prescription medication
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
The three reasons you should chop down your Bradford Pear trees
Crews suspended their search at Roslyn Landing Park overnight but kept the roads blocked off.
Search for missing Chesterfield man resumes in the Appomattox River
Police are investigating.
Police investigate after person found dead in Chesterfield
VDOT is on the scene assisting with a detour
I-95 reopens after fiery tractor-trailer crash in Stafford County

Latest News

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for multiple sex crimes.
Sheriff’s deputies search for man wanted for multiple sex crimes
Richmond’s Mayor says he’s confident the city will have a group in place to deal with police...
Richmond’s Mayor, City Council at odds over how to deal with police misconduct
Miyares says the goal of the “Protecting Americans Action Fund” is to have district attorneys...
Attorney General Miyares launches ‘Protecting Americans Action Fund’
Petersburg senior wins state-wide art competition with artwork of her father
Petersburg senior wins state-wide art competition with artwork of her father